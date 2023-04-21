OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

OMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.15.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. OneMain has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneMain by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

