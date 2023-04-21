ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $74.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.73.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.24. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

