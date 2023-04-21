Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 208,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,242. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.47. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.95.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

