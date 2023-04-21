Oppenheimer Boosts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $67.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on USB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of USB opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $534,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 93,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 33,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

