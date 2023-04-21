Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.69. Approximately 45,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 67,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opsens in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$194.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Opsens Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

