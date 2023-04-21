Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,397. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.17. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $256.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

