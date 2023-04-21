Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,982 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $94.83 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17. The firm has a market cap of $256.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

