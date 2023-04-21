Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $105.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale cut Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.46.

NYSE ORCL opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

