Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.16

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $3.35. Oragenics shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 4,656 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oragenics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Oragenics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
