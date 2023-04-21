Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.16

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $3.35. Oragenics shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 4,656 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oragenics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

