O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $985.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $925.00 to $985.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $868.27.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $905.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $846.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $821.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $910.57.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

