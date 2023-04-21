Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) were down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 1,495,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,182,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Origin Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 16.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $579.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Origin Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

In related news, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,899,400.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Nathan S. Whaley sold 49,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $297,873.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Boon Sim sold 20,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $126,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,098,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,899,400.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,200 shares of company stock valued at $435,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Materials

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.