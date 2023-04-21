Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OR. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE OR opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 49.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,985,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,839,000 after acquiring an additional 449,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,531,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 1,299,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,837,000 after purchasing an additional 669,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,310,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,846,000 after purchasing an additional 85,126 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

