Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.59

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 371234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ouster from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Ouster Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 337.71% and a negative return on equity of 65.59%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 32,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $362,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,118.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,671 shares of company stock worth $407,521. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ouster by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

