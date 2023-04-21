Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,930 to GBX 3,100. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oxford Instruments traded as high as GBX 2,780 ($34.40) and last traded at GBX 2,755 ($34.09), with a volume of 125149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,725 ($33.72).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,732.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,511.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,256.01.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

