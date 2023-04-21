Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 2.4 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 150.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

