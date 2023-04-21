Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.10

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.36. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 93,309 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $287.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 113,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

