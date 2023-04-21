Pax Dollar (USDP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $41.48 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $967.65 million and $41.48 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000737 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.