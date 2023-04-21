PayPay Securities Corp Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.7% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 434,764 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.95. 4,764,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627,587. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $190.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.