PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $717.39 million-$733.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.99 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

PC Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 62,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.77. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $56.68.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $732.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.28 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $180,883.23. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,066,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,730,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

