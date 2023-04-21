PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $717.39-733.16, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.99 million. PC Connection also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.53-$0.55 EPS.

CNXN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 62,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,406. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.77.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $732.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $180,883.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,066,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,730,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PC Connection by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PC Connection by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

