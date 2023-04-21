Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 3,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $487.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.70 and a 200 day moving average of $506.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

