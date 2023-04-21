PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.96. PEDEVCO shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 63,052 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PED. StockNews.com lowered PEDEVCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.15 million, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 263,931 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 263,931 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,391,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,007.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,666 shares of company stock worth $299,999. 68.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

