Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,682,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 5.1% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $91,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 250,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,962. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $42.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 25.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

