Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $52.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $32.84 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 300.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 769,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 577,551 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.7% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 65,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,745,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,620,000 after purchasing an additional 371,913 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

