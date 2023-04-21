Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Lowered to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.53.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$44.24 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$40.82 and a 52 week high of C$53.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41. The company has a market cap of C$24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

