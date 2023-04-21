PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.47. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $73.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $116,882.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,781.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,509 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,877,000 after acquiring an additional 256,717 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.