Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $301.00 at BTIG Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $279.00 to $301.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.83.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $275.22 on Monday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $287.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,587.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.33.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $166,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,458,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,353 shares of company stock worth $8,789,293 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

