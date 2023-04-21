Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,175 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

