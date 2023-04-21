Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.