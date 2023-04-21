Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 3.5%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.77 and last traded at $54.80. 91,038 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 505,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

