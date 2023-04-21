Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 170,659 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,659 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,464. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

