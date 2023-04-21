Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 545,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,896 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

BAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 25,037,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,479,852. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $239.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

