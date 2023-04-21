Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $11.27 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,300. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.79.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

