Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $12.72 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after acquiring an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.62. 186,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $131.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

