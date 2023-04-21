Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $126.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $126,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after acquiring an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,643,000 after acquiring an additional 378,049 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,171,000 after buying an additional 423,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,539. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $401.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.89 and its 200-day moving average is $361.75. The company has a market capitalization of $282.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

