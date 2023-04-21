Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $19.88 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,905,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

ETN traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 357,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

