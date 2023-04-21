Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $22.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.76. 1,287,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,502. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $219.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

