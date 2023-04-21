Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.16. The stock had a trading volume of 535,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,796. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

