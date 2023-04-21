Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 161,146 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161,146 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $46,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,046,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,070. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

