Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 554 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after buying an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $340.01. 1,058,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,233. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

