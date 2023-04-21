Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $9,227,626 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.28. 2,758,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.12. The company has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a PE ratio of 940.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.55.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

