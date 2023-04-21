Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned about 0.67% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $57,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,589,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 158.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 224,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. 48,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,162. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

