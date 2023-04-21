Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $78.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNW opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

