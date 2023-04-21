Piper Sandler Trims Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price to $92.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s current price.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.46. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

