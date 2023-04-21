Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 842,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,020 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 889.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 977,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 878,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 839,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.3% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,929,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 779,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 2.1 %

PBI stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $655.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

