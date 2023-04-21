Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PLBC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.04. 225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.63. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 22.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plumas Bancorp

In other news, EVP Bj North sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.