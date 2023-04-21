Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Receives $113.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Polaris Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Polaris by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Polaris by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $109.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

