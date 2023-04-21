Polymesh (POLYX) Price Up 43.9% Over Last Week

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Polymesh has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $132.53 million and approximately $819.59 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 747,983,114 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 745,789,727.566745 with 614,737,961.756014 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.26946231 USD and is up 67.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $960,928,696.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

