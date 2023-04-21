PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PPG traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.09. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $142.46.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.21.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

