PPSC Investment Service Corp Takes $49.16 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PPSC Investment Service Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 184,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,155,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 15.7% of PPSC Investment Service Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.79. 27,269,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,242,305. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $335.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.66.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

